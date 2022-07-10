ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,456 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

