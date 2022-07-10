ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 11,721 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.