Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,508. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

