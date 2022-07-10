Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 3.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

