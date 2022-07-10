AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

AppLovin stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.79, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.61.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $91,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

