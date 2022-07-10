Apollon Limassol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70,775.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $300,536.63 and $70,775.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00258545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.