APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of APG stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. APi Group has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

