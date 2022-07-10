AO World (LON:AO) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.71) price target on shares of AO World in a report on Monday, July 4th.

LON AO opened at GBX 43 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.61.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

