Analysts Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target at $18.25

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.71) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.67) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

