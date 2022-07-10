Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $86.97

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.97.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of FSLR opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

