Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $122.00

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in DaVita by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

