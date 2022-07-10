Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $122.00

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DVA stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DaVita (Get Rating)
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
