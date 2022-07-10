Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $31.56

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.12. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,800. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
