Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) is ARGI Investment Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.17% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $99,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $27.04 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

