Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $320.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $228.83 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

