Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $337,466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,725,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.83 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

