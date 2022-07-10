American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

