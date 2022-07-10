Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €68.00 ($70.83) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMADY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

