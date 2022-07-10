Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Financial Review

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and NetSol Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $536.14 million 6.67 -$179.68 million ($3.63) -14.45 NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.65 $1.78 million $0.30 10.50

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alteryx and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 10 0 2.71 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $83.64, suggesting a potential upside of 59.41%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -42.51% -46.53% -11.39% NetSol Technologies 5.49% 4.19% 3.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Alteryx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Gallery that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

