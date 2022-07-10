Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.90. 27,221,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,145,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.