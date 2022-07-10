Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $66.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00090678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00251578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00045075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,377,581,449 coins and its circulating supply is 6,976,342,501 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

