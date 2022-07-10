Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexco Resource to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

NYSE:AXU opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.