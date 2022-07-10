Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

