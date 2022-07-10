AirNFTs (AIRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,386.00

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One AirNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirNFTs has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. AirNFTs has a market cap of $412,116.25 and approximately $6,386.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,896.36 or 1.00010874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002673 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AirNFTs is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

Buying and Selling AirNFTs

