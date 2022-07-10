Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.20 by HSBC

HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.25) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AF opened at €1.17 ($1.22) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.34 and a 200-day moving average of €3.44.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.