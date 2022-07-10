Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,279,000 after buying an additional 1,397,370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 130.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 53,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

