Adshares Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00008799 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $52.18 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,128 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.