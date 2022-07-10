adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($201.04) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ADS opened at €168.46 ($175.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €207.89. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

