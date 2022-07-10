Actinium Price Down 31.2% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Actinium has a total market cap of $261,125.44 and $17,901.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,402,225 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

