ACoconut Price Up 9.5% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $145,611.99 and $27,431.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

