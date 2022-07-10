Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 754,619 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

