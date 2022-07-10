Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $38.50.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
