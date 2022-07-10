A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is Lewis Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. A10 Networks comprises 2.8% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of A10 Networks worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $39,521.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,308 shares of company stock worth $7,348,989. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

