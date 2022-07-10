A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Longbow Research currently has $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

AOS stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

