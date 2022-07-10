945 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,702,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $21,832,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 40,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

DOOR opened at $80.55 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.