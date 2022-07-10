8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Mizuho decreased their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $125,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,554 shares of company stock worth $902,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

