73,716 Shares in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Absci as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Absci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Absci Co. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

