41,110 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 91,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.93 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

