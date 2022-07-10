4,027 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

KMB traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

