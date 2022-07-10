25,612 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.1% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

