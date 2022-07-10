190,034 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.42% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,209,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 334,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.65 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

