18,633 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $294.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $295.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,667 shares of company stock worth $10,247,140 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

