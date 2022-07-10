18,633 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $294.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $295.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,667 shares of company stock worth $10,247,140 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
