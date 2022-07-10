104,355 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

