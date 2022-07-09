ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 66.9% Higher This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $269,064.63 and $409.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00092194 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00259709 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

