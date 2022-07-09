ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $293,667.23 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00275419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00076262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00077419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

