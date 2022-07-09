YAM V3 Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $50,837.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.00 or 1.00002699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,679,582 coins and its circulating supply is 14,087,227 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

