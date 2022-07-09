Xion Finance One Day Volume Reaches $131.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $45,258.01 and approximately $131.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00455982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.