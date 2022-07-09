Woonkly Power (WOOP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.83 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Woonkly Power has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woonkly Power alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00131163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00453580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woonkly Power directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woonkly Power should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woonkly Power using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woonkly Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woonkly Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.