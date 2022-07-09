WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.13. Approximately 110,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 143,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $295,000.

