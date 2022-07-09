Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,505,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 380,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.39.

