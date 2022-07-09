Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 60,162 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

