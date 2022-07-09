Wedbush Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

